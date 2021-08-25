Portuguese Wine Exports Grow 19% In First Half Of 2021

Published on Aug 25 2021 7:28 AM in Drinks tagged: Wine / Portugal / exports / ViniPortugal

Portuguese wine exports recorded a 19.3% growth in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, while the average price rose by 4.2%, according to latest data from sector association ViniPortugal.

The growth 'confirms the positive start of national wine exports in 2021', a trend that has been present since the beginning of the year, reports Jornal Economico.

In the first quarter of 2020, Portuguese wine exports grew 4.4% in volume and 2.1% in value to over €185 million, driven by demand from non-EU markets.

Market Trends

France continues to be the top importer of Portuguese wine, reporting a 14.5% growth to €56.7 million, followed by the United States accounting for imports worth €54.7 million (+22.2%).

The UK saw imports rise 12.8%, amounting to approximately €33 million, while Brazil saw a 42.3% growth to €32 million and Germany reported a 14.4% increase in imports to €28 million.

Most other markets recorded growth, including Belgium (+10.4%), the Netherlands (+23.8%), Sweden (+11.9%), Poland (+36.6%), Spain (+36.6%), China (+47.5%), Denmark (+32.8%), Russia (+70.2%), Ukraine (+22.5%) and Mexico (+66.3%).

In Angola, imports declined by 12.2% year-on-year.

In this period, South Korea more than doubled its purchases of Portuguese wines, registering a 139.9% growth to €3.5 million.

'Good Prospects For 2021'

The report also quoted ViniPortugal president, Frederico Falcão, saying these figures "consolidate the position of Portuguese wines in the world and open up good prospects for the year 2021, with relevant potential growth margins in various countries that are now beginning to discover our products."

Overall growth in the EU countries has been 19%, while in third countries it has been slightly higher, at 19.6%.

In 2017, Portuguese wine exports were worth €777.9 million, growing by 7.5% in both value and volume terms, and setting a new record after the 1.6% decline registered in 2016, according to data Instituto da Vinha e do Vinho.

