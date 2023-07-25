52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Rémy Cointreau Confident Of Second-Half Rebound After Weak Start To Year

By Reuters
Share this article

French spirits group Rémy Cointreau has reported a fall in first-quarter organic sales, reflecting weaker U.S. demand, high year-ago comparables and destocking, and said it was banking on a sharp rebound in sales in the U.S. from the third quarter.

The maker of Rémy Martin cognac and Cointreau also stuck to a forecast for flat organic sales in the full 2023/24 financial year, reflecting a sharp decline in sales in the first half followed by a strong recovery in the second half.

Quarterly Sales

Sales for the three months to June 30 reached €257.5 million, marking an organic fall of 35%, which was in line with the company-compiled consensus of a 35.6% fall from 17 analysts.

Sales in the cognac division alone fell 44.7% on an organic basis in the quarter, as weak U.S. sales outpaced very strong growth in China driven by a recovery in demand in bars and restaurants and e-commerce growth.

Looking Ahead

For the full year 2023-24, Rémy Cointreau said it anticipated 'continued strong normalisation of consumption in the United States' and 'strong growth in the rest of the world, led by major gains in China, a very good showing in EMEA and the rest of Asia, and business similar to levels observed in 2019-20 in travel retail'.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rémy Cointreau and rival spirit makers such as Pernod Ricard benefited from people drinking more expensive types of alcohol at home.

There have, however, been signs that spirits industry growth was slowing, notably in the United States, as positive effects from the pandemic fizzle out.

Read More: Rémy Cointreau To Enter Perfume Market At €5,500 A Bottle

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Constellation Brands Elects Two New Independent Directors
2
Drinks

Heineken, GXO Sign Multi-Year Service Agreement In The UK
3
Drinks

Champagne Sales Drop After Two Record Years
4
Drinks

C&C Group Reports 'Encouraging' Start To 2024 Fiscal Year
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com