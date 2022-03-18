ESM March/April 2022: Read The Latest Issue Online!

March 18, 2022 3:20 PM

Exclusively for Premium website members, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine presents its second issue of 2022.

Don’t currently subscribe to ESM? You can read the issue now if you try a Premium Subscription for FREE for 30 days. Click the SUBSCRIBE button at the top of the page for details on how to sign up.

In this edition, we speak to retailers and suppliers helping to support the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, we meet Greek e-commerce startup Pop Market, we discover Europe's Fastest-Growing Categories alongside IRI, and we reveal the winners in this year's European Private Label Awards competition.