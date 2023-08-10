Explore The Latest Trends In The Table Olives And Olive Oil Sector

New regulations governing the quality of olive oil are likely to reinforce consumer confidence about the sector. ESM reports. This article first appeared in ESM's July/August 2023 edition.

Last November, the European Commission introduced regulations regarding the quality and labelling of olive oil in the European marketplace.

At their heart, the new regulations seek to ‘guarantee product quality’ in a market in which fraud is increasingly evident, while ensuring that marketing standards are being maintained, i.e. that products are labelled accordingly and consumers are purchasing exactly what they expect.