Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

Diebold Nixdorf, the provider of retail solutions powering transactions and experiences for more than 150 retailers around the world, has commenced the rollout of its new AI-based checkout solutions, as first seen at the NRF Big Show this month.

Designed to prevent the most common sources of loss at self-service and traditional POS checkouts, the new Smart Vision technology-powered offering will complement Diebold Nixdorf's already-live AI-based solutions, which reduce friction during fresh produce scanning and age verification for restricted sales.

Bringing these technologies together on a single platform will result in one of the most holistic anti-shrink solutions on the market—with great ability to scale.

Diebold Nixdorf can deploy its new AI-powered solutions for retailers without disruption through its existing in-store integrations.

Retailers have long recognised the exponential potential that self-service technology offers in terms of customer convenience, optimised floor space, and employees' ability to better engage shoppers.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, managing and mitigating the associated risk of shrink at the self-service checkout has long been a challenge.

Poor shopper and employee experiences are also factors that retailers must consider when the self-checkout process is disrupted by the need for human intervention, stock inaccuracies, and other points of friction. All of this can detract from the convenience of using self-checkouts.

Vynamic Smart Vision

Diebold Nixdorf's new AI-powered solution, 'Vynamic® Smart Vision | Shrink Reduction,' is powered by SeeChange's AI and machine learning cloud platform and is aimed at satisfying retailers' need to easily implement and deploy new technologies across multiple store locations and geographies.

Matt Redwood, vice president, Retail Technology Solutions at Diebold Nixdorf said, "Retailers are committed to innovating, but they want to avoid duplication of efforts and costly implementations. Any new innovation deployed inside stores not only needs to be seamless but must also enhance the customer experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We designed our new AI-powered offerings based on insights we've gained deploying millions of POS and thousands of self-checkouts across the major retailers we work with. We've left no stone unturned when it comes to enhancing customer and employee experiences, as well as retailers' need to scale easily and improve efficiency."

Diebold Nixdorf's new solutions are equipped to reduce the most relevant sources of revenue loss and friction at self-checkout—at scale:

Reduce loss across high-priority shrink scenarios at checkout

Autonomously verify age to assist with age-restricted sales

Identify and distinguish between fresh produce items

For more information, visit Diebold Nixdorf's Vynamic Smart Vision page.

This article was written in partnership with Diebold Nixdorf.