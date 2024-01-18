KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

Amidst heightened demand and the rise of e-grocery, maintaining an efficient, unbroken cold chain has become an imperative for retailers, driving the need for extensive automation.

Only automated processes make the short lead times possible that are necessary to ensure items remain at the optimal level of freshness and quality.

The cold chain solutions from KNAPP are based on the requirements of its customers.

OSR Shuttle Evo

The OSR Shuttle Evo by KNAPP is a central component in automated processes, operating effectively across various temperatures.

KNAPP's OSR Shuttle Evo makes order fulfilment quick and simple by supplying the connected work stations with goods in the right sequence.

The algorithms working in the background ensure an optimal workload at each work station, keeping picking performance high as a result.

What makes the shuttle system special is its compact design and single to multiple-deep storage. By taking up less space, it reduces energy costs, which are especially high in cold chain management.

Additionally, it buffers orders and is ideal for all temperature zones in food retail, thanks to its high quality construction.

KNAPP has already implemented the OSR Shuttle Evo for all temperatures for many customers.

A Comprehensive, Automated Solution

KNAPP recently implemented a comprehensive, automated solution for online food retail at a central fulfilment centre operated by Israeli retailer Shufersal, which handles up to 7,800 daily orders across all necessary temperature zones.

Utilising the OSR Shuttle Evo, the solution has significantly increased Shufersal's throughput, reducing order picking time from an hour to about ten minutes.

In addition, the cold chain is guaranteed throughout, ensuring that items remain cool until they reach the customer. Read more here.

This article was written in partnership with KNAPP.