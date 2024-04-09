Arla Foods Appoints Bjarke Munk Kamstrup As New Head Of Media Relations

Arla Foods has appointed Bjarke Munk Kamstrup as its new head of global media relations, effective 1 May 2024.

Munk Kamstrup will join Arla from Danish Crown, where he most recently served as senior public affairs and communications manager.

Commenting on the appointment Mariam Sommerfeldt Skovfoged, senior vice president of corporate communications at Arla Foods said, “It is important that Arla is visible and has a vital voice in the public conversation about the future of food. That is why I am really happy that we have managed to get Bjarke on board.

“He brings with him a strong network, as well as a deep understanding of both the media world and the political sphere, and he has extensive experience in the food sector. I am confident that he will make a significant difference for Arla, and I look forward to welcoming Bjarke to our team.”

Bjarke Munk Kamstrup

Munk Kamstrup is an experienced professional, who served as the head of media relations at the Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Fisheries of Denmark.

Prior to that, he was a political reporter for the Danish TV station TV2 News, the dairy giant noted.

Speaking on the new role, Munk Kamstrup stated, “I am tremendously happy and proud to have the opportunity to become a part of Arla Foods. The food industry is in the midst of a crucial transformation, and Arla Foods plays a key role in ensuring that consumers worldwide can access food and milk produced with care and with a lower climate footprint.

“My role, along with the rest of the talented communication team at Arla Foods, will be to communicate this transformation to the outside world. I look forward to taking on this challenge.”