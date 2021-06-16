Caprabo To Switch To Local Eggs From Cage-Free Hens

Published on Jun 16 2021 7:22 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Eggs / Caprabo / Catalonia / Local products / World News

Caprabo has announced that it will switch to eggs sourced from cage-free hens in Catalonian farms.

Eggs sold in Caprabo supermarkets come from various provinces in Catalonia, including Roig in Tarragona; Liderou in Girona; Avisola Pla de l'Oliva in Alt Urgell, Granja Vidal in Camp de Tarragona), and. Dachs Sabata in Berguedà, among others.

Catalan Products

The initiative coincides with the launch of the annual campaign for Catalan products in Caprabo outlets to create awareness about local products and promote their consumption.

The campaign, running until the end of June, includes discounts of up to 50% on approximately 150 products from small producers and agricultural cooperatives in Catalonia.

It includes fruits, vegetables, dairy products, eggs, pastries, biscuits, cooked legumes, nuts, rice, oil, delicatessen, wines with Designation of Origin (DO) and cava.

Some of the products also come with the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) quality seal, Caprabo added.

'Local Products'

Fernando Tercero, head of proximity at Caprabo, said, "The campaign that started in June reaffirms Caprabo's commitment to [local] producers. The assortment is so [comprehensive] that it is possible to complete the grocery shopping basket entirely with local products."

The cooperatives that comprise the retailer's supply chain for this assortment include Conca de la Tordera, Olis de Catalunya, Juncosa de les Garrigues, Riudecanyes, Unió, Sarral, Castell d'Or, Espolla, Falset, and Arrossaires del Delta.

In 2020, the sales of proximity products in Caprabo increased by 25% to reach €36 million, the retailer added.

Proximity Dictionary

As part of this year's campaign, Caprabo has launched a Proximity Dictionary that aims to support small producers and agricultural cooperatives and share the benefits of proximity products.

The dictionary links a long list of traditional sayings with the characteristics of fresh local products offered in the retailer's stores.

The retailer described the campaign as a 'visual initiative' that highlights the value of products in an authentic, informative way.