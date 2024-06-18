Jumbo Launches Three Star 'Beter Leven' Certified Eggs

Dutch retailer Jumbo has launched eggs featuring three stars from the 'Beter Leven' quality mark – the highest certification from the Animal Protection Society in the Netherlands.

K-EI Lekker was developed together by JEGG from Brabant in association with Jumbo, the retailer added.

The eggs are available across all 700 Jumbo stores in the Netherlands. JEGG will supply the K-EI Lekker eggs exclusively to Jumbo.

Marianne de Schutter, sustainability manager at Jumbo, stated, “With the K-EI Lekker egg we offer customers a top-quality egg. The K-EI tasty egg is a white egg, from chickens that use their feed more efficiently, so that less CO2 is emitted.

“In this way, Jumbo helps customers to always be able to choose from sustainable eggs when purchasing eggs. In collaboration with JEGG, there is plenty of room to look at further making this egg chain more sustainable.”

JEGG

The egg is sourced from a poultry farm in Brabant where the chickens get nutrition from food waste and live insects, Jumbo noted. It stimulates the natural behaviour of the chickens.

The farm adheres to strict animal welfare standards, including early detection to ensure that only laying hens are born.

It ensures better living conditions for the chickens by including extra space to forage, feed containing protein-rich insects, and a natural environment, among others.

Pieter Smits, director of JEGG future farming added, “The collaboration with Jumbo served as an accelerator for the construction of our new living environment for chickens. This living environment is an important part of our innovative farming concept, which focuses on sustainability, animal welfare and food safety, with the aim of achieving the lowest possible CO2 emissions.

“We could only achieve this through close collaboration with a partner who attaches great importance to sustainability and gives room to our growth prospects.”