CIV Goes On Tour To Showcase New Apple Varieties

Consorzio Italiano Vivaisti (CIV) is always happy to organise technical and promotional tours with its partners, to be able to observe, share, discuss and enrich each other's knowledge.

At the end of August, alongside Spanish and Portuguese partners, CIV organised a tour of apple production plants in Emilia Romagna, Veneto and Trentino Alto Adige.

This was a valuable opportunity to present the latest CIV innovations of the apple tree breeding programme, characterised by the following pillars – ease of cultivation, productivity, long conservation and shelf-life, high organoleptic characteristics, distinctive aesthetic appearance, adaptability to different soil and climatic conditions and resistance to pathogens.

About CIV

The CIV has been committed for years to selecting varieties capable of providing high quality products with low energy requirements and low environmental impact to meet the needs of increasingly advanced and eco-sustainable consumers.

CIV is a consortium comprising three members: the Salvi group, the Mazzoni group and the Tagliani group. These names are a guarantee for their past and for the vision of the future.

The consortium focuses on synergy, experience and significant investments in research to offer cutting-edge products.

To achieve its objectives, the CIV collaborates with the best genetic improvement programmes of private and public bodies, and in close collaboration with the most important commercial groups worldwide, in order to ensure the commercial success of its varieties and at the same time satisfy the needs of high quality and sustainability required by final consumers.

