Consumers Count On Diet For Healthy Brain Function, Study Finds

Forty percent of US consumers would ideally like their diet to help maintain healthy brain function, according to a new study by Mintel.

However, only a third (32%) of US consumers who buy nuts, seeds, or trail mix said they would buy more of these products if they support brain health.

Around 55% of US consumers currently eat or drink products with caffeine, with 83% of them consuming caffeine at least once per day.

While coffee dominates caffeine ingredients in brain-supporting launches (14% of global food and drink products with caffeine-related ingredients launched in the last five years carried a brain/nervous system claim), new sources of caffeine are emerging, such as guarana, yerba mate and guayusa, and are often positioned as 'natural caffeine.'

B Vitamins

The study also found that that B vitamins can be a safe choice for consumers, especially if brands continue to build a connection between B vitamins, energy, and overall health.

B vitamins are widely used in products with an energy claim and can continue to grow by becoming affiliated with brain benefits.

Nearly half (45%) of global food and drink launches with a brain/nervous system claim contained a B vitamin in the past five years, data showed, while two in five (37%) global food and drink launches with an energy functional claim contained a B vitamin.

Stephanie Mattucci, director at Mintel food and drink research, added "Brands have an opportunity to help consumers optimize their mental performance, but there is work to be done. [...]"

"Interest in mental and cognitive benefits is modest, but growing. Consumers need encouragement to try these products, creating an opportunity for brands to get consumers excited about brain and mood health benefits."