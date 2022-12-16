Dawn Foods Sells Frozen Manufacturing Business In Europe, AMEAP

Spanish bakery firm Europastry has acquired Dawn Foods' frozen bakery manufacturing business in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific (AMEAP), according to a press release.

The acquisition includes Dawn Foods' frozen bakery manufacturing plant located in Steenbergen, the Netherlands, research and development capabilities in Evesham, United Kingdom, and all associated customer relationships in the region purchasing Dawn-produced frozen products.

Chief executive officer of Dawn Foods, Carrie Jones-Barber said, "Dawn and Europastry have been partners for many years, providing great American bakery products to customers across Europe and AMEAP.

"As we continue to focus on our long-term strategic goals, Dawn's focus in the Europe and AMEAP region is on driving growth in bakery ingredients. We look forward to continuing to work with Europastry, along with all customers in this region, to help them grow their business with our fantastic bakery ingredients and tailored solutions."

The company will continue to manufacture and distribute bakery ingredients across Europe and AMEAP, North America, and Latin America, the company noted.

Dawn Foods And Europastry

Dawn Foods operates in bakery manufacturing and ingredients distribution segments, offering partnerships, insights, innovations, bakery products, among others.

It has more than 4,000 employees globally and provides bakery products to more than 50,000 customers in more than 100 countries.

Europastry is a family-run business specialising in frozen bakery, with artisan baking as the basis of its work.

Europastry is present in more than 80 countries across the world, through its more than 5,000 bakers, 22 production plants and 33 sales offices.

