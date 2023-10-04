Dole To Launch Organic Division And New Consumer Brand

Dole Plc has announced plans to launch an organic division and a new consumer brand as it seeks to focus on the category.

The new division, Dole Organics, will focus on moving the organic category into the mainstream by promoting cross-sector collaboration, consolidating supply, assuring continuity and consistency of product and applying best-in-class category management practices in-store, the company noted.

Dole’s new GO Organic! brand will complement its organic banana and pineapple offering, already available across Europe, by focusing on its organic fresh produce range.

'Superior Organic Produce'

Bengt Nilsson, president of Dole Northern Europe stated, "We aim to become the indispensable conduit that brings together our own organic production, that of the most accomplished local and global organic growers, the full resources of our group and our commercial partners to present consistently superior organic produce to consumers, 52 weeks of the year.

"In creating Dole Organics and launching our DOLE GO Organic! brand we are laying foundations and extending an open invitation to independent organic growers and European retailers alike to work together with Dole to collectively bring organic fruit and vegetables to the next level."

ADVERTISEMENT

Dole Organics will cater an identified need among retailers for cross category partners for sourcing organic produce, all year round.

With the tagline, 'Taste first. Planet, always’, the GO Organic! brand aims to position eating experience as a primary call to purchase.

The message will be amplified by engaging digital and on-pack promotions and in-store activations targeting a broader range of consumers, the company noted.

In August, Dole reported year-on-year revenue growth of 4.4% to $2.1 billion in the second quarter of its financial year, driven by 'strong' performance in its Fresh Fruit and Diversified EMEA segments.