Emmi Invests In New Dairy At Emmen Site

Published on Jun 25 2021 12:29 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Cheese / Switzerland / Emmi / Swiss Cheese / Emmen

Swiss firm Emmi has announced that it is investing CHF50 million (€45.7 million) in a modern dairy for cheese production at its Emmen site.

The new dairy is scheduled to come on stream at the end of 2022, the company added.

Construction Process

The new facility at Emmi's traditional location in Emmen will replace the existing more than 40-year-old building.

It will provide space for highly professional and resource-saving cheese production and create additional capacities in line with the company’s long-term growth plans.

In mid-November 2020, Emmi commenced excavation and drilling work on the site after receiving the building permit.

The site is now ready to begin the construction of the new building, following the completion of the foundation work, relocation of saltwater tanks and installation of new external tanks.

The laying of the foundation stone this week marked the ceremonial start of this new phase of the project, Emmi added.

Investment Projects

Costing CHF50 million, the construction of the new dairy in Emmen is one of the most significant investment projects in Emmi’s history.

It marks the group's commitment to Switzerland as a business location in general and to Central Switzerland in particular.

Marc Heim, deputy CEO of Emmi and head of the Switzerland division, commented, "With regional milk from Central Switzerland, we will be able to produce even more high-quality cheese, such as our Lucerne cream cheese, for the whole world."

Generating added value in the region, positioning Central Switzerland as an attractive place to work, and providing agriculture with a long-term outlook is also one of the major concerns of the region’s political decision-makers.

Damian Müller, member of the Lucerne Council of States from Hitzkirch, said, "I’m confident the Swiss cheese industry, like its forebears in the 16th century, will develop ideas and alternatives so that the success story of Swiss cheese can continue to be written."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.