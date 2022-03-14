Eroski Sourced More Than 5,500 Tonnes Of Certified Sustainable Fish In 2021

Spanish retailer Eroski has announced that it sourced 5,541 tonnes of fish with sustainability certification in 2021, registering an increase of 11%, compared with 2020.

Out of this total, fish certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) comprised 2,281 tonnes, followed by 1,762 tonnes with the GGN (GLOBALG.AP Number) seal and 1,498 tonnes with the Atún de Pesca Responsable (APR) seal.

The retailer sourced an additional 3,213 tonnes of tuna caught with sustainable fishing gear. Along with MSC- and APR-certified tuna, this takes the total volume of Eroski’s canned tuna range from sustainable fishing gear to 82%.

Eroski has pledged to source tuna according to the sustainability principles of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF).

The retailer only works with suppliers that have signed its sustainable fishing policy, which does not accept tuna from countries that have been given a yellow card by the EU for failing to comply with the measures approved by the RFOs, and for not establishing measures to put an end to illegal fishing.

‘Sustainable Fishing Is Gaining Ground’

Eroski’s health and sustainability director, Alejandro Martínez Berriochoa, said, “Certified sustainable fishing is gaining ground in our fishmongers’ shops. In this way, we offer consumers guarantees that the fresh fish with the Ecolabel they find on our counters comes from sustainable fisheries and production.

“At Eroski, we are working to permanently improve the environmental and social sustainability standards of all the processes in the value chain, from the origin of production to in-store operations. Our commitment is to reach 100% of the volume of tuna caught, so that our canned products come from the most sustainable fishing gear.”

