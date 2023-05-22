52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Fresh Produce

Fresh Del Monte Announces Partnership With Plant-Based Firm Vertage

By Dayeeta Das
Fresh Del Monte has entered into a partnership with plant-based food company Vertage as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and healthy living.

The partnership will enable Vertage to expand the reach of its products, which include dairy-free cheeses, to consumers.

Fresh Del Monte will support Vertage by providing access to its production facilities, technology, and logistics network through its inland logistics company, which includes Tricont Trucking and Tricont Logistics.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, chairman and CEO at Fresh Del Monte said, "Vertage shares our commitment to sustainable, healthy eating, and we are excited for the possibilities this alliance will bring.

"We’re always seeking to collaborate with brands that align with our mission and can leverage our multiple streams of business, such as our reliable logistics network."

Fresh Del Monte continues to make progress towards its goal to optimise its underutilised assets and offer its resources to others.

Clean-Label Products

As consumer demand for clean-label, healthier products continues to rise, Vertage and Fresh Del Monte are well positioned to deliver products that are nutritious, convenient and affordable, the fresh-produce giant added.

Tim Wildin, CEO of Vertage added, "Fresh Del Monte has an incredible legacy as a global leader in fresh, healthy eating and we are honoured to partner with them.

"This partnership will allow us to expand our line of clean-label, healthy foods to more people, more quickly, and more affordably than ever before."

Vertage was founded by Chef Margaux Riccio, who owns the award-winning Washington, D.C. area restaurants Bubbies and PowPow.

Cheese from Vertage is now served at restaurants in California (Crossroads Kitchen), New York (Unregular Pizza, Butcher’s Daughter), and the mid-Atlantic (Call Your Mother, Andy’s Pizza).

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh-produce news. Article by Dayeeta Das.

