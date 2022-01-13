Subscribe Login
Fresh Produce

Granarolo Opens Second 'Bottega' Concept Store, In Bologna

Italian dairy group Granarolo has opened its second Granarolo Bottega concept store, in Bologna, following the opening of its first such outlet in Milan last October.

The new store is 170 square metres in size and is located in the centre of Bologna.

The shop consists of a self-service area, with fresh and ambient food, as well as service counter area, which offers a selection of cheeses from Granarolo’s portfolio, as well as freshly cut cheeses and cold cuts from partner companies.

The use of the 'Bottega' name is intended to recall the concept of a traditional neighbourhood shop.

Tackling Waste

The concept has also been developed to reduce food waste, offering products close to their expiry date (such as milk, yogurt, cheese) at discounts of between 30% and 50%.

Granarolo has also installed nect-generation refrigerated counters with low environmental impact in the store.

The initiative is also part of the Group's commitment to sustainability, in line with its 2018-2021 Sustainability Plan, which in turn is consistent with Goal 12, regarding 'Responsible Consumption and Production', of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In addition to the two Granarolo Bottega stores, the group also operates outlets next to its production plants in Bologna, Castelfranco Emilia and Gioia del Colle.

After the Bologna opening, the group's goal is to open new Bottega stores in other Italian cities during 2022, all under direct management, "but we are not planning a chain," company president Gianpiero Calzolari told daily La Repubblica.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic. For more Fresh Produce news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

