Greenyard Appoints Anna Jęczmyk As Managing Director Of Frozen Division

Prepared fresh-produce firm Greenyard has announced the appointment of Anna Jęczmyk as managing director of its frozen division.

Most recently, Jęczmyk was responsible for the Greenyard Frozen Poland business and will join the group leadership team.

She succeeds Francis Kint, who was recently appointed as Greenyard's CEO.

'Vital Role'

"With the frozen division we can play a vital role in the transition towards healthy, sustainable and nutritious food solutions, for everyone,” said Jęczmyk.

"I look forward to accelerating that journey even further, and fully leverage the added value of Greenyard’s Long Fresh Segment, together with our passionate and experienced team of colleagues.”

Background

Anna Jęczmyk has more than 20 years of industry experience, and has been with Greenyard for over a decade.

With this appointment, Greenyard plans to ensure the overall continuity for the business and its operations, thus 'securing the progress the frozen division made under the leadership of Francis Kint.'

'Senior Leadership'

"It is great to see our in-house talents evolve within the company, and grow into senior leadership positions," said Francis Kint, CEO of Greenyard

"Anna knows the Greenyard Frozen business like the back of her hand, and she will be able to hit the floor running."

Wojciech Kapka

Wojciech Kapka, operations director of Greenyard Frozen Poland since 2014, will succeed Anna as general manager for Greenyard’s Frozen Poland business.

"With Anna now leading the entire Greenyard frozen division, and Wojciech leading the Greenyard Frozen Poland business, we can continue to fully leverage our current strengths while fostering continued growth, all in pursuit of our ambition to unleash the pure power of plants in all its forms," Kint added.