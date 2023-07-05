Greenyard Names Nicolas De Clercq As Finance Chief

Fresh produce firm Greenyard has announced the appointment of Nicolas De Clercq as its new chief financial officer and member of the group's executive management team.

De Clercq succeeds current finance chief Geert Peeters, who will leave the company at the end of September 2023 to pursue other opportunities.

Marc Zwaaneveld, co-CEO of Greenyard, said, "Together with Geert, we have worked hard in recent years to further prepare our company for the future. Based on Greenyard’s strong foundations, we have become a stronger and more agile global leader over the past years. We are a stable and reliable partner in the food value chain, and Geert has directly contributed to this.

"In the year in which he turns fifty, Geert feels that it is a good time to look at other challenges and take on new ventures. We would like to thank him for his firm commitment and important contribution to our results in recent years. With Nicolas on board, we will be able to continue our work based on those foundations, and even further accelerate.”

An Experienced Professional

De Clercq is an accomplished professional with more than 25 years of experience in the industry, including more than 10 years as chief financial officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hein Deprez, founder and co-CEO of Greenyard stated, "He has all qualifications as a top executive and has built a proven track record over the years displaying continuous growth and leadership. We are sure that Nicolas will be fully operational in no-time and directly contribute to our accelerating global journey towards pure-plant foods and healthy diets for all."

In June, the company reported a 7.9% increase in like-for-like sales in its 2022/23 financial year, to €4.64 billion, with volumes down 0.8% and pricing up 8.5%.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh-produce news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.