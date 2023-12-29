Italy’s Granarolo Targets Growth In Europe And The Americas

Italian milk and dairy group Granarolo is aiming for international expansion in Europe and the Americas during 2024.

As part of its 2024-2026 Strategic Plan, Granarolo aims to capitalise on demand for dairy products rooted in Italian tradition, with a special emphasis on the Granarolo Benessere high-protein range and the 'Unconventional' alternative meat range.

Unconventional has received a number of awards in recent years, including receiving the Abillion award for two consecutive years as the 'best vegan burger in the world'.

The company plans to showcase its Granarolo Benessere range, which includes functional products dedicated to well-being and specific family needs. As well as the Unconventional brand, this includes Granarolo cheese snacks, the Yomo brand, and the Granarolo Bimbi line, which is aimed at infants, and uses high-quality fresh milk from the Granarolo supply chain.

International Sales

Filippo Marchi, the director general of Granarolo, anticipates that 40% of the group's turnover in 2023 will come from international sales, with growth set to continue in the following years.

Fuelled by a €160 million capital boost announced in March, along with a number of strategic partnerships, Granarolo has committed over €300 million to growth-related projects. The group's strategic plan anticipates both organic growth objectives and extraordinary operations aimed at strengthening the group's competitive position in Italy and abroad.

According to President Gianpiero Calzolari, the company will seek to solidify its domestic presence through digital transformation and innovation, and to expand internationally, delivering groundbreaking product solutions.

As Italy's largest farmer-owned dairy group, Granarolo boasts 18 global production sites, of which 14 are in Italy, and more than 600 milk producers, reaching 20 million families through 50,000 stores daily.