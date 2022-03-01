Subscribe Login
Fresh Produce

JBS Signs Partnership With Banco do Brasil To Finance Environmental Regulation

Meat processor JBS has announced a partnership with Banco do Brasil to facilitate access to credit for producers in its supply chain, in a bid to develop a more sustainable production chain.

Through the scheme, livestock farmers will be able to obtain funds to finance environmental actions, with the support of JBS' 'Green Offices' – an initiative by the group to assess each farmer’s needs so that they seek the financing required for adopting good environmental practices.

Sustainable Supply Chain

“This is yet another effort by JBS in support of a sustainable supply chain," commented Renato Costa, president of Friboi.

"Our key objective is to help livestock farmers to resolve their environmental liabilities according to Brazilian legislation. It is for this that the Green Offices exist. The partnership with Banco do Brasil further bolsters this objective."

Green Offices Network

JBS operates 15 Green Offices at processing units in several key livestock industry regions. The service offers free support to livestock farmers, enabling them to achieve environmental regularisation of their properties.

Each of the Green Offices offers a range of tools for diagnosing the issues facing each producer, as well as working with a network of consulting firms that work alongside the farmer to assist the with their environmental regularisation process.

Earlier this year JBS announced the acquisition of 100% of Italian producer Gruppo King’s, under its Rigamonti brand.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Fresh Produce news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

