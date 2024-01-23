JBS Champions Knowledge Transfer, Access To Finance For Smallholders In Davos

Brazilian meatpacker JBS has highlighted the importance of sharing knowledge and providing financial support to small producers, to encourage the implementation of sustainable agricultural production, at the World Economic Forum First Movers Coalition for Food panel in Davos, Switzerland.

The panel also featured Ramon Laguarta, president and CEO of PepsiCo; Megan Scarsella, executive director of the Eleven Foundation; and Axton Salim, director and member of the Indofood Council.

JBS Global CEO Gilberto Tomazoni also warned against initiatives that would increase food costs, as one third of the world’s population does not have access to adequate nutrition.

Tomazoni emphasised that technologies are already available, and it is a matter of the private and public sectors coming together to provide the initial finance to enable farmers to adopt more sustainable practices, such as the integration of crop-livestock-forest systems and regenerative agriculture.

“Throughout the food chain, we must help our producer partners adopt new technologies and manage their operations more sustainably, according to the highest environmental standards,” Tomazoni said at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The First Movers Coalition for Food

The First Movers Coalition for Food focuses on harnessing the purchasing power of large companies and governments worldwide, to encourage the implementation of more sustainable production methods and drive the development of low-carbon products.

Food systems are responsible for 30% of greenhouse gas emissions, but receive less than 4% of climate financing, Tomazoni said and added, “Especially for the small producer, access to initial capital is essential to transition to more sustainable practices, such as planting cocoa in addition to rearing livestock, reducing the need to clear land, and ensuring small-producer productivity and income generation.”

JBS joined the coalition during COP28, held in Dubai at the end of last year.

It is led by the World Economic Forum and supported by the government of the United Arab Emirates and 19 other companies.