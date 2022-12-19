Lidl Brings Food Waste 'Rescue Bags' To Switzerland

After successful implementation in other countries, Lidl has now introduced its 'rette mich' bags in stores across Switzerland in an attempt to fight food waste.

The packs are sold at reduced prices and filled with fruit and vegetables that do not meet the visual specification requirements set by the retailer, but are still perfectly fit for consumption.

The so called 'rescue bags' are sold at a unit price of CHF 5.

In addition, there are also rescue bags for bakery, containing several sweet items and various bread rolls, which can be purchased for CHF 1.

The initiative will be gradually extended throughout Switzerland, the retailer noted.

Other Food Waste Prevention Initiatives

In addition, with the 'Often Good Beyond' label on various products such as cream or orange juice, Lidl Switzerland reminds consumers that food is often edible even after its use-by date.

Lidl Switzerland has also launched the Zero Food Waste Kitchen in cooperation with René Schudel, offering quick and simple recipes in order to avoid food waste at home.

For years, the company has been actively engaged in preventing food waste across its value chain.

Food waste in branches is minimised by ordering goods according to need, discounting items with a short shelf life, or donating food to charitable organisations, the retailer noted.

Other organic materials are converted into heat and electricity or biogas in the biogas plant.

