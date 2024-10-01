Lidl
Britain's M&S Gains Momentum Ahead Of Christmas: NIQ
British retailer Marks & Spencer's food business has entered Christmas trading with momentum as industry data showed it to be the country's second fast...
Lidl España Accounted For 0.65% Of National GDP In 2023
Lidl contributed €8.7 billion to Spain's GDP in 2023, representing 0.65% of the total and a 6% increase compared to the previous year.
