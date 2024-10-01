52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Lidl

Cibus Nordic Expands In Scandinavia, Plans Benelux Expansion

Britain's M&S Gains Momentum Ahead Of Christmas: NIQ

British retailer Marks & Spencer's food business has entered Christmas trading with momentum as industry data showed it to be the country's second fast...

Lidl España Accounted For 0.65% Of National GDP In 2023

Lidl contributed €8.7 billion to Spain's GDP in 2023, representing 0.65% of the total and a 6% increase compared to the previous year.

