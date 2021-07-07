ESM Magazine

Lidl Switzerland Expands Eggs Range

Published on Jul 7 2021 7:29 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Eggs / Lidl Switzerland / Terra Natura

Lidl Switzerland is set to make its range of eggs more sustainable, animal-friendly, and regional.

It is now offering free-range eggs from various Swiss regions, as well as Terra Natura eggs, which are produced in accordance with IP Suisse guidelines.

Animal Welfare

The move follows the recent introduction of an animal welfare compass for meat products.

In order to offer customers quick and easy orientation for targeted purchase decision, a simple label was developed in cooperation with the Swiss animal welfare organisation, STS.

Lidl Switzerland is now making its range of eggs more sustainable and introducing several new products.

The new products in the range, which is available throughout Switzerland, include a 10-pack of free-range Swiss eggs and a 6-pack of free-range eggs, which are sold under Lidl's own brand Terra Natura.

It will help the retailer further expand the existing range of Swiss items across the store network.

Regional Egg Products

Lidl Switzerland is also offering regional egg products in 6-pack format from Swiss free-range farming.

The retailer is working with suppliers in the regions of Central Switzerland, Northwestern Switzerland, Bern, Romandie, Ticino, Eastern Switzerland, and Zurich, in an effort to regionalise its range.

Constantin Waldspurger, managing director of purchasing at Lidl Switzerland, said, "Regional products are very popular with our customers. With our new range we are responding to this need and expanding our regional range."

 © 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

