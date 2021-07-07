Lidl Switzerland Expands Eggs Range

Published on Jul 7 2021 7:29 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Eggs / Lidl Switzerland / Terra Natura

Lidl Switzerland is set to make its range of eggs more sustainable, animal-friendly, and regional.

It is now offering free-range eggs from various Swiss regions, as well as Terra Natura eggs, which are produced in accordance with IP Suisse guidelines.

Animal Welfare

The move follows the recent introduction of an animal welfare compass for meat products.

In order to offer customers quick and easy orientation for targeted purchase decision, a simple label was developed in cooperation with the Swiss animal welfare organisation, STS.

