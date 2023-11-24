Luis Cubel To Succeed Henrik Andersen As CEO Of Arla Foods Ingredients

Arla Foods Ingredients has named Luis Cubel as its new chief executive officer, effective 1 February 2024.

Cubel joined Arla Foods Ingredients in 2002 and currently serves as the commercial director of Arla Foods Ingredients – a role he took up in 2015, the Danish dairy group noted.

He has more than 20 years of experience in the B2B sector and has held several commercial leadership roles over the years, including general manager of AFI in Germany for three years.

Peder Tuborgh, group CEO of Arla Foods stated, "Luis is an experienced leader who has delivered excellent results over the years and he knows AFI's business and culture. I am confident that Luis and AFI are a good future match.”

Cubel succeeds Henrik Andersen, who has decided to step down and explore a new career path, focusing on board positions and other projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henrik Andersen

In 1994, Andersen joined the company and stepped in as its chief executive in 2010.

He started his career at Arla with the responsibility for application and research and development.

He spearheaded the development and growth journey of the dairy firm within the whey segment and later through purchase agreements in Norway, Sweden and other Danish dairies.

Tuborgh commented, "Henrik has been extremely valuable to us throughout his career at Arla and most recently as CEO of AFI. I understand and support Henrik's decision to try his hand at new challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He leaves AFI in excellent shape and I would like to thank Henrik for an exceptional effort. Fortunately, we will continue to benefit from Henrik's skills as he takes on the role of member of the AFI Business Board, and I look forward to continuing our collaboration."

He also oversaw Arla's expansion in Argentina in 2001 and a joint venture with Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH (DMK) in 2010, among other projects in AFI.