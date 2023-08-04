Norway Sees 16% Growth In Seafood Exports In First Seven Months

Norwegian seafood exports reported a 16% year-on-year growth to NOK 94.4 billion (€8.4 billion) in the first seven months of 2023.

Seafood exports amounted to NOK 12.4 billion (€1.11 billion) in July, an increase of 8%, or NOK 928 million (€82.7 million), compared to last year, according to latest data from the Norwegian Seafood Council.

"The increase in value this month is also primarily due to a weak Norwegian krone, although our currency strengthened somewhat in July", said Christian Chramer, managing director of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

"There has been a price increase for products such as fresh salmon fillets, cod clipfish and frozen whole mackerel, and this contributes to a very positive July. At the same time, we exported somewhat less cod, saithe and herring than last year," Chramer added.

When measured in euros, the export price of fresh whole salmon remained the same as 12 months ago, while the export price of fresh whole trout was 28% lower than in July 2022.

Poland, Denmark, and the USA emerged as the biggest markets for Norwegian seafood exports in July.

Export Categories

Norway exported 95,620 tonnes of salmon worth NOK 9.6 billion (€86o million) in July.

In this period, export value increased by NOK 1.1 billion (€98 million), or 13% year on year.

Export value to China increased by 90%, amounting to NOK 230 million (€20.5 million).

The export volume to China was 3,253 tonnes – 59% higher than the same period last year.

"There has never been such a strong July for the export of salmon to China", says Andreas Thorud, the Seafood Council's representative in China.

"We must bear in mind that July 2022 was still characterised by COVID-19 and closures and that July is traditionally the high season for demand for salmon in the Chinese market".

Elsewhere, Norway exported 5,845 tonnes of trout worth NOK 527 million (€47 million) in July, with USA, Ukraine and Thailand its biggest markets.

Norway exported 2,950 tonnes of fresh cod, valued at NOK 147 million (€13.1 million).

Export volume grew by 18%, with Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands as the top market for fresh cod.