Irish Shoppers Spent €12m On Snacks, Drinks In The Latest Four Weeks: Kantar
Irish shoppers spent a combined €12 million on savoury snacks, chocolate, wine, and cider in July, according to the latest data from Kantar.
Irish Grocery Sales Rise Despite Gloomy Summer Weather: Kantar
Take-home grocery sales in Ireland registered a 3.4% increase in the four weeks to 9 June with store trips up 1.5%, according to the latest data from Kanta...
