REWE To Introduce Husbandry Labelling System For Dairy Products

Germany’s REWE Group will introduce a four-level husbandry labelling system for own-brand milk and dairy products.

So far, the Haltungsform labelling system has been used for and meat products.

REWE's organic fresh milk will be the first product to be labelled according to the system as of 1 January 2022.

In the coming weeks, it will introduce the labelling to other products as well as for the Penny retail chain.

'Reliability And Transparency'

Hans-Jürgen Moog, REWE’s divisional director for retail in Germany, commented, “REWE Group has been committed to sustainability for more than a decade. For our customers, reliability, and transparency play a decisive role. That is why I am very pleased that we will be getting cross-company labelling for the important product group of milk and dairy products as of next year.

“We will start with REWE's organic fresh milk. Other products will follow successively at REWE and Penny. The comprehensive labelling of this product group is an important first step. Others must and will follow."

Four-Level Husbandry Labelling

The level one rating for dairy cows requires a playpen with cubicles, and an animal-to-bed ratio of 1: 1. Loose or combination housing is accepted.

In level two, farmers must provide, among others, an animal-to-bed ratio of 1: 1 and loose housing or grazing with no tethering.

Level three housing requirements include playpen housing with year-round usable exercise yard, or playpen housing with grazing, without tethering.

For level four, farmers must provide loose housing with year-round access to a usable exercise yard and pasture.

This labelling systems is also used by Aldi Nord, Aldi Süd, Bünting, Edeka, Kaufland, Lidl and Netto Marken-Discount.

