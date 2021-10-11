ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Savencia Fromage & Dairy Acquires Hope Foods

Published on Oct 11 2021 1:55 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: World News / Savencia Fromage And Dairy / Hope Foods / Hummus

Savencia Fromage & Dairy Acquires Hope Foods

Savencia Fromage & Dairy has announced the acquisition of Colorado-based Hope, a leading brand of hummus and other plant-based dips.

The acquisition includes the Hope Foods' plant in Louisville, Colorado, where its hummus and nut dips are manufactured.

Savencia Acquires Hope Foods

Hope Foods was founded in Boulder, Colorado, over 10 years ago, first selling its hand-crafted hummus at the Boulder Farmer's Market.

Today, Hope Hummus is the #1 organic hummus in the United States.

Hope Foods uses state-of-the-art technology to retain freshness, peak flavour, and nutritional benefits.

Hope Foods' manufacturing facility has the ability to produce a wide range of plant-based products and both parties expressed confidence that the Hope brand has the power to extend into additional categories.

"Our core business remains cheese and dairy products, but we want to develop new offers in the plant-based category with taste differentiation and premium brands. Hope is a strategic fit for us to drive growth in premium natural food products," said Jean-Paul Torris, chief executive officer for Savencia Fromage & Dairy.

Advertisement

"Hope enlarges our brand's portfolio in the USA into fast-growing, 'better-for-you' products and provides an excellent opportunity to expand consumer options for great-tasting, plant-based products," Torris added.

Hope: 'A Mission-Driven Brand'

Robbie Rech, one of Hope's founders, said, "Hope has always stood for much more than just great-tasting products, it is a mission-driven brand.

"We're thrilled to be partnering this great brand with a company like Savencia, known throughout the world for some of the best-tasting products on the market. We believe this partnership represents a terrific opportunity to realize Hope's potential for leadership within the plant-based products space."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Fresh Produce news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Portugal's Continente Announces Certification For Fruit & Veg Chain

Portugal's Continente Announces Certification For Fruit & Veg Chain
Carrefour Ends Interest In Tie-Up With Auchan: Reports

Carrefour Ends Interest In Tie-Up With Auchan: Reports
Finland's S Group Extends Purchasing Agreement With Carrefour

Finland's S Group Extends Purchasing Agreement With Carrefour
Russia's SberMarket Develops 'Dark Store' Concept Alongside Wholesaler Metro

Russia's SberMarket Develops 'Dark Store' Concept Alongside Wholesaler Metro
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Fresh Produce

FrieslandCampina Completes Sale Of Milk Powder Facility In Belgium Fri, 8 Oct 2021

FrieslandCampina Completes Sale Of Milk Powder Facility In Belgium
Norwegian Seafood Exports Hit New Record For First Nine Months Of Year Wed, 6 Oct 2021

Norwegian Seafood Exports Hit New Record For First Nine Months Of Year
Carrefour Sells Loose Eggs To Reduce Food Waste Mon, 4 Oct 2021

Carrefour Sells Loose Eggs To Reduce Food Waste
Norway’s Meny Cuts Food Waste From Bread By 34% Fri, 1 Oct 2021

Norway’s Meny Cuts Food Waste From Bread By 34%
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN