Albert Heijn Opens 70th Outlet In Belgium

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has opened its 70th store in Belgium, in the town of Hechtel-Eksel, in Limburg.

The landmark store underlines the Ahold Delhaize-owned retailer's ambitions in Belgium, it said in a statement, which are 'to colour Flanders blue' with a mix of 100 physical stores and home delivery of groceries.

A New Addition

Raf van den Heuvel, general manager Albert Heijn Belgium, commented on the addition of the store to the network, saying, “Limburg is a fantastic region, in which where we still have a lot of room to grow.

"This new store not only brings a proven store concept to Hechtel-Eksel, but also a committed team. Being a good neighbour and having a good neighbourhood shop – that's what we aim for.”

The retailer recently exceeded the €1 billion turnover mark in Belgium.

The chain has previously spoken about becoming 'Belgium's favourite supermarket', and has continued to invest in its operation in the country since its first store launched.

Recent updates to its operations include the addition of NutriScore to products in-store, continuous expansion of its grocery delivery service, opening unmanned 'To-Go' stores in conjunction with Selecta, and launching the Bol.com app in the country.

In terms of sustainability, the supermarket recently announced that all of its Albert Heijn's stores in the Netherlands and Belgium will cease the use of natural gas by 2023, enabling an additional CO2 reduction of 1.8%.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.