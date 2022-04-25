Coop Denmark Sets Climate Requirements For All Major Food Suppliers

Coop Denmark has released a new set of climate-related requirements for all its major food suppliers.

Suppliers must commit to 'ambitious' climate impact reduction targets for the groceries they deliver to SuperBrugsen, Kvickly, Dagli´Brugsen, Coop 365discount, Fakta, Irma, and Coop.dk MAD, the retailer said.

It will primarily apply to the more than 50 suppliers who deliver goods worth approximately DKK 100 million (€13.4 million) per year and more.

Coop Denmark Climate Plan

Coop Denmark claims to be the first grocery company in the country to have its climate action plan approved by the International Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI), which is in line with the Paris Agreement.

Now, the chain's largest suppliers will also need to adapt to the requirements of SBTi by 2025.

In addition to reducing the climate impact from Coop's own operations by 91% by 2030, Coop's climate plan also includes reductions in emissions from the entire value chain, including food production.

The requirements for suppliers that supply goods worth less than DKK 100 million per year will set at a later date, the retailer added.

Executive vice president of Coop Denmark, Per Thau, said, "It is a historic commitment and a joint commitment to document that the major grocery producers take responsibility for their climate impact on an equal footing with us. The biggest climate impact in Coop's overall value chain stems from the production of the foods we sell.

"In our climate plan, we have set goals to reduce this impact by 16%, measured in absolute reductions, by 2030. Some of our major suppliers have already committed themselves through SBTi, and others have set their own climate targets. We recognise the great work that food suppliers are doing both at home and around the world to reduce their climate impact, but with this announcement we want to send a signal in the market that in future it will be a prerequisite for the major producers to deliver food to us."

Supplier Feedback

Mogens Werge, CSR and public affairs manager of Branded Suppliers (MLDK), which represents major grocery producers, said, "MLDK's member companies are already in full swing with a transformation of the way they produce food. That is why we support Coop's climate ambition, which we believe can be a model for how chains and manufacturers together can take the lead in the climate fight and create some significant and noticeable climate improvements."

One of the major branded suppliers, Orkla Denmark, also welcomed Coop's announcement.

CEO of Orkla Denmark, Carsten Hänel, said, "Sustainability based on the UN's global goals is part of our business DNA, and we work on the basis of SBTi's validated goals.

"Therefore, it will also be natural for us to enter into a close dialogue and collaboration with Coop on climate reduction initiatives. We look forward to contributing with ambitious improvements to the climate impact from our own products and food production."

