Fresh Produce

Thai Union Appoint New Business Unit Director For European Marine Protein

Thai Union has announced that Jon Burton has been named business unit director of its European Marine Protein division.

In his new role, Burton will be responsible for developing a joint strategy across Europe to capitalise on marine protein opportunities in the region, whilst leveraging Thai Union’s global R&D and commercial resources, the company said.

New Opportunities In Europe

Burton's appointment aims to bolster Thai Union’s Alternative Proteins division in Bangkok, with alternative and marine proteins identified as a strategic growth opportunity for the business. He will lead a dedicated team to drive Marine Protein opportunities all over Europe and reports to Maarten Geraets, managing director, Alternative Proteins.

Burton was a former international marketing director for John West, a subsidiary of Thai Union. John West will announce Jon Burton’s successor as international marketing director in due course.

'Innovation Is Critical To Success'

Commenting on the new appointment, Geraets said, "We are delighted to welcome Jon to the team. His many years of experience working in the UK seafood market and his results-driven approach give him the right skillset to take our protein and marine units to the next level in Europe and accelerate the overall growth of our business."

Burton himself added, "If my time at John West has taught me anything, it’s that innovation is critical to a company’s success and long-term future. Alternative proteins are growing rapidly, and I’m very excited by the array of opportunities this presents for the Thai Union business across Europe."

