Thai Union Introduces Ecotwist Packaging For John West In The UK

Seafood giant Thai Union has launched Ecotwist, a new packaging solution for its John West brand in the UK.

Designed for ease of use, sustainability, and minimal waste, John West products in Ecotwist packaging are currently available in all Asda stores.

Thai Union added that it plans to launch the new packaging with other major UK retailers shortly.

Paul Reenan, president for Europe at Thai Union, said, “John West UK has spent three years developing a unique packaging solution that sets them apart in the market. They’ve successfully created meaningful differentiation through their sustainability leadership and by making consumers’ lives easier.

“They’ve put their best-quality tuna into an industry-leading multipack packaging format that is easy for consumers to use, store and recycle. By establishing their own packaging line in the UK, they can now deliver products faster and more tailored to their retailers, differentiating themselves from competitors and private-label brands.”

Ecotwist Packaging

The new packaging features a redesigned and lighter can that holds the same amount of tuna, saving over 400 tonnes of steel annually.

Moreover, the smaller can reduces the quantity of accompanying contents, like sunflower oil, spring water, or brine, saving an additional 1,500 tonnes of ingredients that consumers typically don’t use, Thai Union noted.

Ecotwist packaging also eliminates packaging waste, as it helps avoid around 65 tonnes of plastic shrink wrap or 300 tonnes of cardboard each year.

The cans are held together by the so-called SmartStrip, which will help British consumers recycle the steel can via the UK’s kerbside recycling network.

Adam Brennan, chief sustainability officer at Thai Union, commented, “John West moves large volumes into 100% sustainable packaging, bringing Thai Union closer to having all our branded products packaged sustainably by the end of next year. The weight savings deliver directly to our target of slashing our greenhouse gas emissions by 42% across the entire supply chain by 2030.

“As part of the Ecotwist launch, John West will add even more MSC-certified products to their range, delivering towards Thai Union’s Tuna Commitment that dictates that all branded tuna must be either MSC certified, in MSC assessment, or in a credible Fishery Improvement Project with the outlook of entering MSC assessment by 2025.”