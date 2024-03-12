Unifrutti Group Expands Fruit Portfolio With Two Acquisitions

Global fresh fruit producer and distributor Unifrutti Group has consolidated its presence in Peru with two new acquisitions.

Unifrutti has acquired 100% of Bomarea and the Peruvian operations of AvoAmerica (AvoAmerica Peru) from the US-based agribusiness investment firm Solum Partners and the US-based fresh fruit and vegetables company, Alpine Fresh.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, the company noted.

The acquisitions will also enhance the company's multi-fruit portfolio with premium blueberry varieties and avocados.

Unifrutti is part of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Sustainable Multi-Fruit Company'

Mohamed Elsarky, chief executive of Unifrutti Group stated, "The incorporation of Bomarea and AvoAmerica Peru into Unifrutti not only broadens our product range but also enhances our customer service excellence.

"With blueberries and avocados being among the most desired and rapidly expanding superfruits, the addition of these companies to our portfolio perfectly aligns with our pledge to grow and supply superior-quality fruits to our customers worldwide. Including Verfrut, these three acquisitions mark the initial phase of our ambitious plans to become a leading sustainable multi-fruit company globally."

Bomarea and AvoAmerica Peru have a combined cultivation area of approximately 2,000 hectares.

Bomarea is recognised as one of the leading producers of premium blueberry varieties in Peru, while AvoAmerica Peru is renowned for avocados.

ADVERTISEMENT

The acquisition will enable Unifrutti to meet the growing demand for blueberries and avocados from a global customer base and increase its access to various markets, including the US and China.

Elsewhere, Dole Plc has agreed to sell its 65% equity stake in Progressive Produce to PTF Holdings, the parent company of Pacific Trellis Fruit, for cash proceeds of $120.25 million (€110.77 million).