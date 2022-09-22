Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

Uvasdoce To Participate In Fruit Attraction 2022

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Like every year, Uvasdoce is immersed in the preparation to participate in Fruit Attraction, one of the most important fairs in the fruit and vegetable sector.

The Alicante entity is working tirelessly on its campaign 'Grapes with Soul', which was launched last December with a corporate video.

In the video, some of the main protagonists, including manager Alfredo Miralles, have described Uvasdoce as "a dream come true".

In addition to this video, the campaign features other audiovisual elements with different themes, which are available on its YouTube channel and social media platforms.

The campaign shares information about Uvasdoce, and the process through which its grapes undergo from farm to customers' homes.

Uvasdoce is adding a new concept to its initiative: SHARING.

As the saying goes, 'to share is to live', and this time Uvasdoce is going to share and distribute a piece of its #ALMA to everyone who comes to visit its stand at Fruit Attraction 2022. As a surprise element, the campaign also requires visitors to leave something.

For more information, stay tuned to Uvasdoce's social networks and visit the team at stand 3E05 from 4 - 6 October at Fruit Attraction.

Uvasdoce is also launching a new website in less than three weeks, giving a 360º turn to its current one.

This new website aims to surprise users and illustrate the company's essence and soul, now more than ever.

New Year's Eve is always special for the company, and for a few years now, it has been working on eliminating plastic from its packaging by implementing more ecological and attractive designs.

For its New Year's Eve 2022 campaign, Uvasdoce has proposed to 'recover the excitement' by ensuring that its products reach every Spanish home.

As in other years, Uvasdoce will collaborate with non-profit associations to bring its grapes to disadvantaged households.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh produce news. Sponsored content. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

Europe's Vegetable Farmers Warn Of Shortages As Energy Crisis Bites
2
Fresh Produce

New Zealand's Fonterra Sees Annual Profit Rise In Full Year
3
Fresh Produce

FrieslandCampina Appoints New Cooperative Board Members
4
Fresh Produce

FrieslandCampina Launches First North Holland ‘On The Way To PlanetProof’ Cheese
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com