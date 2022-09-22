Uvasdoce To Participate In Fruit Attraction 2022

Like every year, Uvasdoce is immersed in the preparation to participate in Fruit Attraction, one of the most important fairs in the fruit and vegetable sector.

The Alicante entity is working tirelessly on its campaign 'Grapes with Soul', which was launched last December with a corporate video.

In the video, some of the main protagonists, including manager Alfredo Miralles, have described Uvasdoce as "a dream come true".

In addition to this video, the campaign features other audiovisual elements with different themes, which are available on its YouTube channel and social media platforms.

The campaign shares information about Uvasdoce, and the process through which its grapes undergo from farm to customers' homes.

Uvasdoce is adding a new concept to its initiative: SHARING.

As the saying goes, 'to share is to live', and this time Uvasdoce is going to share and distribute a piece of its #ALMA to everyone who comes to visit its stand at Fruit Attraction 2022. As a surprise element, the campaign also requires visitors to leave something.

For more information, stay tuned to Uvasdoce's social networks and visit the team at stand 3E05 from 4 - 6 October at Fruit Attraction.

Uvasdoce is also launching a new website in less than three weeks, giving a 360º turn to its current one.

This new website aims to surprise users and illustrate the company's essence and soul, now more than ever.

New Year's Eve is always special for the company, and for a few years now, it has been working on eliminating plastic from its packaging by implementing more ecological and attractive designs.

For its New Year's Eve 2022 campaign, Uvasdoce has proposed to 'recover the excitement' by ensuring that its products reach every Spanish home.

As in other years, Uvasdoce will collaborate with non-profit associations to bring its grapes to disadvantaged households.

