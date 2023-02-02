Uvasdoce Fresh Gears Up For Fruit Logistica 2023

Uvasdoce Fresh has set course for Fruit Logistica 2023, one of the leading international fairs in the fruit and vegetable sector.

The event will take place from February 8 to 10 at Messe Berlin, as per tradition.

The Alicante-based group is set to attend this important gathering filled with new developments, in what is a key year in its history.

Despite a somewhat complicated national campaign, due to rising prices, lack of raw materials, and declining demand, Uvasdoce Fresh finished its 2022 national grape season on a high note with a successful Christmas campaign, featuring a large volume of sales in supermarkets.

Uvasdoce Fresh continues to expand, with an increase in the number of productive hectares, thanks to its new Uvasdoce farm. The farm showcases the latest innovations in the Alicante group's production, including new varieties with unique properties and flavours that will impress customers.

These varieties will be cultivated using state-of-the-art techniques, making the farm a hub for innovation, which is a hallmark of Uvasdoce Fresh.

The group is also expanding its varietal calendar, bringing forward its national grape campaign to July with Krissy™, a seedless red variety from the Murcian breeder SNFL, and extending it until December with the seedless white variety, Autumn King™.

In addition to the new varieties, the production kilos of the group's flavoured line have also increased. This line features varieties such as Candy Snaps™, Candy Dreams™, Candy Drops™, Candy Crunch™, Candy Hearts™ and the unique Cotton Candy™, with its natural cotton candy flavour.

All of these products are available for worldwide shipping, with special packaging for the line under the banner 'Las Chuches de Uvasdoce'.

For Valentine's Day, Uvasdoce Fresh has a special treat for its customers – a heart-shaped tray filled with love and seedless grapes, in white, red or mixed, is the perfect way to show your affection to that special someone. This ideal romantic product will be available only during the first two weeks of February in large stores.

To stay up to date with everything that Uvasdoce Fresh has in store for clients and visitors, follow the group on social media and visit its stand at Hall 11.2 (Generalitat Valenciana), Booth A20 at Fruit Logistica 2023.

