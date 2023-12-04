Albert Heijn To Use Plant-Based PEF Packaging For Own-Brand Products

Dutch supermarket chain Albert Heijn has announced plans to use plant-based PEF material for its own-brand product packaging.

The retailer has partnered with sustainable material developer Avantium for its PEF (polyethylene furanoate) material – a fully recyclable polymer that can be used for a variety of packaging applications, including bottles, films, and textiles.

Albert Heijn's new PEF fruit juice bottles will be produced by global beverage solutions provider, Refresco.

The bottles are anticipated to be available in stores once Avantium's commercial PEF plant commences operations in the second half of 2024.

Recyclable Packaging

Beyond its sustainability credentials, Avantium's PEF excels in barrier properties, effectively extending the shelf life of beverages and food products, the retailer added.

Moreover, PEF is derived from plant-based materials, thereby contributing to a reduction in reliance on fossil fuels.

Marit van Egmond, CEO of Albert Heijn stated, “Based on the mission 'Making better food accessible together. For everyone.' Albert Heijn wants to transfer a liveable earth to future generations.

“To make this possible, we focus, among other things, on making packaging more sustainable. In addition to packaging reduction, recyclability and reuse, fossil-free materials are high on our wish list. We achieve this by using PEF.”

'A Significant Step'

Albert Heijn said that it is committed to enhancing the sustainability of its packaging, and the utilisation of PEF represents a significant step in this direction.

Avantium believes that PEF could revolutionise the packaging industry and is committed to collaborating with partners like Albert Heijn to establish PEF as a widely used material.

The sustainable chemistry technology company is constructing the world's first commercial PEF plant in Delfzijl in the Netherlands, with an initial capacity of 5 kilotonnes of FDCA (furandicarboxylic acid), the key building block for PEF.

Subsequently, PEF production will be scaled up to plants of 100 kilotonnes and beyond, enabling large-scale production of FDCA and PEF through technology licensing.