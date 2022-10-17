Subscribe Login
Packaging And Design

Aldi UK To Launch Porridge Pots In Cardboard Packaging

Aldi UK plans to introduce own-brand porridge pots in fully recyclable cardboard packaging as it aims to further reduce plastic waste.

The move is estimated to eliminate the use of 175 tonnes of plastic annually across its operations, the retailer added.

Aldi claims to be the first supermarket in the UK to transition to cardboard porridge pots, which will be rolled out across all stores in early 2023.

'Another Step Forward'

Richard Gorman, plastics and packaging director at Aldi UK, said, “Moving to card for our porridge pots is yet another step forward in our commitment to reducing the use of plastic across our products.

“We know how important protecting the environment is to our customers, which is why we are committed to making changes like this that help make a difference.”

Other initiatives implemented by the company include the removal of plastic shrink wrap on its bean multipacks and eliminating single-use plastic from own-brand wipes.

Aldi UK Annual Results

In September of this year, the British arm of the German discounter reported a 79% slump in 2021 operating profit but said trading had accelerated over the past six months as pandemic restrictions were lifted and shoppers sought savings to tide over a cost of living crisis.

The retailer looks set to consolidate its place as the UK's fourth-biggest grocer this year, despite 2021 results that showed a hefty profit decline, a GlobalData analyst said.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Dayeeta Das.

