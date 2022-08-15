Aldi UK Trialling Clear Caps On Its Milk Bottles

Aldi UK is trialling clear caps on its milk bottles as it seeks to further improve recyclability of its products, according to a statement published by the company.

The discounter is doing away with its British semi-skimmed standard milk products' green bottle caps and is replacing them with clear caps, which the supermarket chain said are easier to recycle.

The trial, in partnership with milk supplier Müller, will see the introduction of the packaging with clear caps later in August across Aldi stores in Cheshire, Manchester and Liverpool.

If the trial proves to be a success and is rolled out to all Müller-supplied stores, 60 extra tonnes per year of recycled high-density polythene (rHDPE) could be turned back into food-grade packaging, as the milk bottle tops will be reused to create new milk bottles.

A 'Sustainable Supermarket'

Aldi plastics and packaging director Richard Gorman stated, "We know it's becoming increasingly important to our customers that their everyday products are environmentally-friendly, and we are constantly reviewing ways to become a more sustainable supermarket.

"By trialling clear milk caps we are making our milk bottles easier to recycle, so they can be turned back into new packaging."

