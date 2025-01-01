Müller
Lidl GB To Remove Green Milk Caps After Successful Trial
Lidl GB has announced plans to permanently replace green-coloured caps from semi-skimmed and organic fresh milk with clear caps.
Aldi UK Trialling Clear Caps On Its Milk Bottles
Aldi is trialling clear caps on its milk bottles in the hopes of improving its products' recyclability further, according to a statement published on AldiP...
