Amcor Invests In New Production Line For Shrink Bags And Films

Packaging firm Amcor has invested in a new production line for manufacturing shrink bags and films for meat and cheese at its Amcor Flexibles plant in Swansea, UK.

The new shrink bags and films offer a more sustainable alternative to existing solutions, with a high barrier PVdC-free formulation and thinner material, the company noted.

Robert Kleinschmidt, vice president of the meat, fish and poultry business unit at Amcor added, "With our latest shrink line, we can now produce thinner, PVdC-free shrink bags and films that not only maintain the same transparency and protective qualities as existing solutions but also surpass them in terms of performance and reduced plastic usage."

The new packaging significantly extends the shelf life of highly perishable products like fresh meat, the company added.

In addition, high-barrier protection against oxygen and moisture ensures product freshness and safety throughout packing, transportation, retail and at home.

Product Assortment

The new production line will deliver several products under Amcor’s PrimeSeal packaging range for meat and DairySeal packaging range for cheese, including Crystal Shield 75 shrink bag, Eco-Tite, Cook-Tite, Flow-Tite, and Form-Tite.

The PrimeSeal Crystal Shield extends the shelf-life of all types of meat and non-gassing cheese with extra product protection to prevent punctures and reduce leakage.

Rosalia Rosalinova, senior marketing manager of Amcor said, "This latest investment expands our existing PVdC-free packaging range for meat and cheese. Amcor uniquely combines packaging engineers, sustainability experts and modern production.

"The investment in this new production line demonstrates our dedication to our customers and to offering more sustainable packaging for the meat and dairy industries."