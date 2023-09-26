52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Packaging And Design

Änglamark To Switch To Paper Packaging For Pasta SKUs

By Dayeeta Das
Coop Sweden’s eco-friendly brand, Änglamark, is replacing the packaging of a range of 500-gram pasta SKUs, as it seeks to reduce plastic use.

The transition from plastic to paper will include linguine, penne, paciocche, eciodali, zoo, Genove mezza lisce, manfredine, spaghetti, wholegrain spaghetti, macarone/macaroni and fusilli.

“We [will] save more than 300 tonnes of plastic annually through the change, in line with the EU’s strategy to reduce plastic waste and the goals for 2030 that were set in line with the EU’s Green Deal,” said Mattis Bergquist, Coop Sweden’s head of sustainability.

All pasta SKUs are available in the retailer’s large-format stores, it added.

Other Initiatives

Änglamark is also removing the plastic window from its potato SKUs, which, the retailer notes, will cut 1.5 tonnes of plastic annually.

“By reducing the number of materials in the packaging, we make it more recyclable. Today, the windows are of too low a quality after sorting to be able to be recycled,” Bergquist added.

In the long term, Coop also intends to remove the sticky label and print the information directly on the bag.

Svensk Dagligvaruhandel, the industry organisation for the grocery trade in Sweden, has set the goal of making all packaging recyclable by 2025.

Earlier this year, the retailer announced plans to invest in a new goods terminal in the Eskilstuna Logistics Park.

The new goods terminal will be one of Europe’s largest fully automated food terminals, according to Coop Sweden, and together with a new logistics solution, it will be a big part of its goods supply chain.

