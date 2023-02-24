Coop Sweden's New Goods Terminal To Create 300 Jobs In 2023

Coop Sweden has announced plans to invest in a new goods terminal in Eskilstuna logistics park.

The Swedish grocery chain has begun recruiting and the first goods from the terminal will be delivered to stores in September 2023. In the summer of 2024, the plant is expected to be fully operational.

The new goods terminal will be one of Europe's largest fully automated food terminals, according to Coop Sweden, and together with a new logistics solution it will be a big part of it goods supply chain.

Employment Opportunity

One hundred and thirty five current employees will join the new facility. In addition, 300 new people are to be employed during the year, Coop Sweden added.

Of the 300 positions to be filled in 2023, approximately 250 will be in production.

Moreover, approximately 60 employees will be recruited by Coop and its partner SSI Schäfer to ensure service and operational safety at the terminal.

The processes at the goods terminal in Eskilstuna are similar to those in Coop's manual warehouses, such as receiving goods, different types of picking and unloading to cars or trains.

Fully Automated Terminal

In the fully automated terminal, many processes will be handled by robots and employees will be working together with the technology to ensure delivery to Coop's stores.

"We make great efforts to create a workplace where our employees enjoy and want to be," said Ulf Axelsson, head of terminals at Coop Logistik. "We have built in spaces for joint activities such as a gym, training hall and places to hang out."

"This is also a workplace that is very different from traditional warehouse jobs because, with our investment in automation, we partly remove the heavy lifting and partly will offer a great opportunity for skills development."

