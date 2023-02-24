52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

Coop Sweden's New Goods Terminal To Create 300 Jobs In 2023

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Coop Sweden has announced plans to invest in a new goods terminal in Eskilstuna logistics park.

The Swedish grocery chain has begun recruiting and the first goods from the terminal will be delivered to stores in September 2023. In the summer of 2024, the plant is expected to be fully operational.

The new goods terminal will be one of Europe's largest fully automated food terminals, according to Coop Sweden, and together with a new logistics solution it will be a big part of it goods supply chain.

Employment Opportunity

One hundred and thirty five current employees will join the new facility. In addition, 300 new people are to be employed during the year, Coop Sweden added.

Of the 300 positions to be filled in 2023, approximately 250 will be in production.

Moreover, approximately 60 employees will be recruited by Coop and its partner SSI Schäfer to ensure service and operational safety at the terminal.

The processes at the goods terminal in Eskilstuna are similar to those in Coop's manual warehouses, such as receiving goods, different types of picking and unloading to cars or trains.

Fully Automated Terminal

In the fully automated terminal, many processes will be handled by robots and employees will be working together with the technology to ensure delivery to Coop's stores.

"We make great efforts to create a workplace where our employees enjoy and want to be," said Ulf Axelsson, head of terminals at Coop Logistik. "We have built in spaces for joint activities such as a gym, training hall and places to hang out."

"This is also a workplace that is very different from traditional warehouse jobs because, with our investment in automation, we partly remove the heavy lifting and partly will offer a great opportunity for skills development."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Ivory Coast Restricts Cocoa Bean Purchases For Major Traders As Cap Reached
2
Supply Chain

Ukraine Wants One-Year Grain Deal Extension To Include New Ports
3
Supply Chain

Albert Heijn To Stop Flying In Fruit And Vegetables
4
Supply Chain

Taxing Farming Vital For Denmark's Climate Target, Govt Adviser Says
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com