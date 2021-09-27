Ardagh To Delist AGSA Shares From NYSE

Published on Sep 27 2021 11:05 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Ardagh / Shares / Delisting / NYSE

Ardagh Group S.A. has submitted a written notice to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) of its intention to voluntarily delist its Class A common shares (the “AGSA Shares”) from the NYSE.

The announcement follows the completion of the previously announced offer to exchange each outstanding AGSA Share for 2.5 shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.

As previously announced, unless earlier terminated or extended by AGSA, the exchange offer will expire at 11:59, New York City time, on 5 October 2021.

Exchange Offer

If the exchange offer is completed on 5 October 2021, AGSA intends to file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on 6 October 2021 to delist the AGSA Shares.

It is expected that the AGSA Shares will be suspended from trading on the NYSE on 6 October 2021, with the last day of trading of the AGSA Shares on the NYSE expected to be 5 October 2021, the packaging firm added.

On the other hand, if the exchange offer is extended, then AGSA intends to file for delisting following such an extended expiration date.

AGSA intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC following the delisting of the AGSA Shares in order to terminate the registration of AGSA Shares.

AGSA is taking these steps to eliminate the inefficiencies resulting from both AGSA and AMPSA being publicly traded companies and having separate public reporting obligations.

AGSA does not intend to arrange for listing, or registration of the AGSA Shares on another national securities exchange, or quotation on a quotation medium, Ardagh said.

The company reported an 11% growth in revenue at constant exchange rates in the second quarter of its financial year, driven by higher shipments of both metal and glass packaging.