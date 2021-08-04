ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Ardagh Posts Double-Digit Growth In Revenue, Boosted By Higher Shipments

Published on Aug 4 2021 10:35 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Packaging / Ardagh / Ardagh Group

Ardagh Posts Double-Digit Growth In Revenue, Boosted By Higher Shipments

Higher shipments of both metal and glass packaging helped boost revenues at Ardagh Group by 11% at constant exchange rates in the second quarter of its financial year.

Revenue at the group stood at $1.87 billion (€1.58 billion) in the quarter to 30 June, up from $1.6 billion (€1.35 billion) in the same period last year. On a reported basis, this was a 17% increase.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 14% on a constant currency basis, to $325 million, with the group citing strong growth in its Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) and Glass Packaging Europe divisions.

'Strong EBITDA Growth'

“The group performed very well in the quarter, with strong adjusted EBITDA growth led by advances of 18% in Ardagh Metal Packaging and 36% in Glass Packaging Europe," commented Paul Coulson, Ardagh chairman and chief executive.

AMP shipments increased by 3% in the quarter, despite a cyberattack incident that affected the group. Specialty can volumes were up 16%, with double digit growth reported in all regions, and represented 46% of total shipments.

AMP Listing On NYSE

The group said that a separate listing for its AMP business on the New York Stock Exchange, in combination with Gores Holdings V Inc, is 'progressing to completion'.

In addition, growth investment projects being implemented by the group 'continued to progress' during the quarter and are 'fully on track', it added.

Advertisement

The group expects to report adjusted EBITDA of $1.28 - $1.30 billion in 2021 with end of year reported net leverage of around 5x LTM adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter is expected to come in at between $335 million and $345 million.

"Our growth investments across our business are on track and we expect to deliver further progress in the second half of the year," Coulson added.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Packaging news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Packaging Firm Verallia Sees 'Robust' Profit Growth In First Half

Packaging Firm Verallia Sees 'Robust' Profit Growth In First Half
Smurfit Kappa Increases Prices In First Half, Posts Profit Gains

Smurfit Kappa Increases Prices In First Half, Posts Profit Gains
Verallia Names New Human Resources Director

Verallia Names New Human Resources Director
Packaging Firm Faerch Group Enters US Market Through MCP Performance Plastic

Packaging Firm Faerch Group Enters US Market Through MCP Performance Plastic
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Packaging And Design

Refresco To Acquire Three Facilities From Coca-Cola In The US Wed, 4 Aug 2021

Refresco To Acquire Three Facilities From Coca-Cola In The US
Lidl GB Removes One Billion Pieces Of Plastic From Stores Fri, 30 Jul 2021

Lidl GB Removes One Billion Pieces Of Plastic From Stores
BillerudKorsnäs To Divest UK Paper Mill Thu, 29 Jul 2021

BillerudKorsnäs To Divest UK Paper Mill
Packaging Firm Verallia Sees 'Robust' Profit Growth In First Half Thu, 29 Jul 2021

Packaging Firm Verallia Sees 'Robust' Profit Growth In First Half
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN