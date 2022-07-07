Subscribe Login
Packaging And Design

Ardagh Glass Packaging Invests €88m In Africa’s Gauteng Facility

Ardagh Glass Packaging – Africa has invested R1.5 billion (€88 million) to expand its Nigel production facility in Gauteng, South Africa.

The investment has increased the facility’s capacity to manufacture sustainable glass packaging by more than double and enabled the addition of new production lines and a furnace.

The expansion project has created more than 150 direct jobs and significant ancillary supply-chain expenditure, Ardagh noted.

The company believes that this project will bolster the government’s economic recovery plans and offer new job opportunities in Ekurhuleni, where the unemployment rate stands above Gauteng and national averages.

'Significant Capacity Investment'

Paul Curnow, CEO of AGP – Africa said, “We are proud to commission this significant capacity investment, which supports strong demand from our customers for sustainable, premium glass packaging.

"Completion of this project, on time and budget despite the COVID-19 and supply chain challenges of the past two years, represents a tremendous achievement by our technical and operational teams. The outlook for premium, sustainable glass packaging remains positive and AGP – Africa expects to continue to invest in support of future market growth.”

The investment also represents another step in Ardagh Glass Packaging – Africa’s efforts to de-carbonise the glass production process and reduce emissions in the communities in which it operates.

'Sustainable Packaging'

Paul Coulson, Chairman and CEO of Ardagh Group, commented, “Demand for sustainable packaging in Africa is growing strongly, supported by multiple factors, including rising income levels, growing sustainability awareness, favourable demographics and a shift to one-way packaging.

“We are committed to investing in our people and our asset base to enable us to serve this strong demand growth over the near term.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Dayeeta Das.

