ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Ardagh Group Reports Cyber Security Incident

Published on May 18 2021 10:59 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Technology / Production / Ardagh / Cyber security

Ardagh Group Reports Cyber Security Incident

Packaging firm Ardagh Group S.A. has announced that it recently experienced a cyber security incident, which has resulted in some delay and disruption in parts of its business.

The incident is likely to give rise to some deferral or loss of revenue, as well as to incremental costs.

The company also believes that the incident will not affect its full-year guidance or its financial results, based on current indicators.

Production at all of its metal beverage packaging and glass packaging facilities continued to operate throughout this period.

The company experienced some delays while it continued to ship its products to customers due to the incident.

Certain processes, including some supply chain operations, were affected, and the company implemented alternative solutions, such as manual workarounds, to respond to customers’ needs.

Delivery of the group’s business growth investment projects has not been impacted by this incident and remains on track, the company noted.

Response

In response to the incident, the company promptly implemented defence and containment procedures, including pro-actively shutting down certain IT systems and applications.

Its IT team, supported by external cyber security and other specialists, has been working on the issue while operating its facilities safely.

Ardagh is progressively bringing key systems back online in a secure and phased manner, the company added.

The restoration is proceeding according to plan and is expected to be substantially achieved by the end of this month.

Forensic Investigation

Ardagh has engaged leading industry specialists to conduct a forensic investigation of this incident, and will take appropriate action in response to the findings.

The company has introduced new tools across its network to enhance security and is reviewing its technology roadmap.

It has also accelerated its planned IT investments further to improve the effectiveness of its information security capabilities.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Packaging news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Alibaba Freezes Pay Rises For Top Executives, Sources Say

Alibaba Freezes Pay Rises For Top Executives, Sources Say
Symphony Technology Group Acquires Trace One

Symphony Technology Group Acquires Trace One
Coop Sweden Shares Sustainability Footprint Of Food Products

Coop Sweden Shares Sustainability Footprint Of Food Products
Wholesaler Metro Looks To Boost Cloud Competence With New Digital Initiative

Wholesaler Metro Looks To Boost Cloud Competence With New Digital Initiative
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Packaging And Design

Portugal To Impose Refundable Fee On Cans And Bottles Mon, 17 May 2021

Portugal To Impose Refundable Fee On Cans And Bottles
Waitrose Removes 30 Tonnes Of Packaging On Sharing Platters Mon, 17 May 2021

Waitrose Removes 30 Tonnes Of Packaging On Sharing Platters
GSK Consumer Healthcare To Launch Fully Recyclable Toothpaste Tubes Fri, 14 May 2021

GSK Consumer Healthcare To Launch Fully Recyclable Toothpaste Tubes
Coop Italia To Introduce 100% Recycled Mineral Water Bottle Thu, 13 May 2021

Coop Italia To Introduce 100% Recycled Mineral Water Bottle
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN