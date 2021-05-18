Ardagh Group Reports Cyber Security Incident

Published on May 18 2021 10:59 AM in Packaging And Design tagged: Technology / Production / Ardagh / Cyber security

Packaging firm Ardagh Group S.A. has announced that it recently experienced a cyber security incident, which has resulted in some delay and disruption in parts of its business.

The incident is likely to give rise to some deferral or loss of revenue, as well as to incremental costs.

The company also believes that the incident will not affect its full-year guidance or its financial results, based on current indicators.

Production at all of its metal beverage packaging and glass packaging facilities continued to operate throughout this period.

The company experienced some delays while it continued to ship its products to customers due to the incident.

Certain processes, including some supply chain operations, were affected, and the company implemented alternative solutions, such as manual workarounds, to respond to customers’ needs.

Delivery of the group’s business growth investment projects has not been impacted by this incident and remains on track, the company noted.

Response

In response to the incident, the company promptly implemented defence and containment procedures, including pro-actively shutting down certain IT systems and applications.

Its IT team, supported by external cyber security and other specialists, has been working on the issue while operating its facilities safely.

Ardagh is progressively bringing key systems back online in a secure and phased manner, the company added.

The restoration is proceeding according to plan and is expected to be substantially achieved by the end of this month.

Forensic Investigation

Ardagh has engaged leading industry specialists to conduct a forensic investigation of this incident, and will take appropriate action in response to the findings.

The company has introduced new tools across its network to enhance security and is reviewing its technology roadmap.

It has also accelerated its planned IT investments further to improve the effectiveness of its information security capabilities.