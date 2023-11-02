Ball Corporation Misses Quarterly Sales Estimates On Slowing Demand

Beer cans supplier Ball Corporation missed third-quarter sales estimates, hurt by slowing demand for its beverage cans and business disruption at one of its largest customers in the US.

The world's largest supplier of beer cans is navigating a challenging macro environment with consumers cutting down on discretionary spending, which has impacted Ball's customers and suppliers, weighing on its sales and production volumes.

Higher retail prices have dampened customer spending in the company's biggest markets, US and Europe.

Ball has also seen an impact from slipping demand at one of its major clients, Anheuser-Busch Inbev, in the US, after the Bud Light maker faced conservative backlash over a social media promotional campaign involving a transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney.

Quarterly Highlights

The Westminster, Colorado-based company posted a nearly 10% fall in volumes in the North and Central America segment, while the Europe, Middle East and Africa segment posted a 1.9% drop, excluding Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company's third-quarter net sales dropped nearly 10% to $3.57 billion (€3.4 billion), missing analysts' average estimate of $3.81 billion (€3.6 billion), according to LSEG data.

However, lower aluminium costs and cost-cutting initiatives by the company helped it post a third-quarter adjusted profit of 83 cents per share, topping expectations of 81 cents per share.

"Improved operational efficiencies across our global aluminium packaging operations, inflationary cost recovery and benefits of cost-out actions offset higher interest costs and challenging year-over-year volume comparisons," CEO Daniel Fisher said.

Earlier this year, Ball Corporation set a target to achieve 55% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, covering all three scopes of emissions, as part of its newly-announced Climate Transition Plan.