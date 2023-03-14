Ball Corporation Names Daniel W Fisher As Chairperson

Packaging firm Ball Corp has named president and chief executive officer Daniel W Fisher as the chairperson of its board, effective 26 April.

He will succeed John A Hayes, who has decided not to seek re-election to the board.

He served as the board chairperson of the company since 2013, the company added.

An Experienced Professional

Fisher is an experienced professional, who served as president of Ball Corporation and board member since January 2021 and assumed the role of CEO in early 2022.

He has 13 years of executive leadership experience at Ball in various roles, including senior vice-president and chief operating officer of its global beverage business from 2016 to 2021.

He was also the president of the North and Central America beverage business during the acquisition of Rexam.

As president of Ball Corporation, he assumed responsibility for the company's aerospace, aluminium aerosol, and aluminium cups businesses, the company noted.

A 'Visionary Leader'

Stuart Taylor, lead independent director of Ball's board of directors, said, "Since joining Ball in 2010, Dan has proven himself as a driven, visionary leader who is dedicated to achieving our Drive for 10 vision, delivering strong financial and operational results, and nurturing a strong culture where our employees thrive on making a difference for our customers and communities through sustainability and innovation."

Taylor added, "Since becoming CEO in 2022, Dan's leadership has been critical in navigating Ball through a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, and we continue to be optimistic about our future under his direction. We also want to thank John for serving as chairman of the board for the past decade."

